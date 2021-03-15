Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.