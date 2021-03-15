Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.40 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.