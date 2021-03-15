Rhumbline Advisers Buys 41,671 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

