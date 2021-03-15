Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 154 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICUI stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

