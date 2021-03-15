RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Apple makes up about 0.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $8,099,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 629,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 72,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,739,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,823,034,000 after acquiring an additional 292,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

