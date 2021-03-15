Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 703,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,916. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

