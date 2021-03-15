Reviewing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Workday and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90% CSG Systems International 6.91% 21.52% 6.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 16.72 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -177.98 CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.60 $82.77 million $3.04 16.06

CSG Systems International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Workday and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 9 19 0 2.62 CSG Systems International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $262.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Workday on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

