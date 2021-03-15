Reviewing Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65% Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.62%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.66 $40.24 million $0.78 20.76 Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.11 $10.81 million $0.60 24.38

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

