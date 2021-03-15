Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51% Dorian LPG 25.20% 8.72% 5.11%

79.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 1.25 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -17.36 Dorian LPG $333.43 million 1.77 $111.84 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genco Shipping & Trading and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $11.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.