Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 2.73 $67.93 million $7.60 5.22 Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.83 -$124.62 million $4.46 14.61

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Callon Petroleum and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 11 1 0 1.76 Cimarex Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $11.84, indicating a potential downside of 70.18%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $49.59, indicating a potential downside of 23.87%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

