Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.09

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 1694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

