Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Jounce Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/28/2021 – Jounce Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/26/2021 – Jounce Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.78. 662,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

