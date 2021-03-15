Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $80.55 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

