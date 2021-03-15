Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the February 11th total of 1,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 364.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

