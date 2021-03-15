Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the February 11th total of 1,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 364.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
