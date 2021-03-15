Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 284,189 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

