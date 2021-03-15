Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 119,010 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bank of Hawaii worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

