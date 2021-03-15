Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany stock opened at $645.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $663.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

