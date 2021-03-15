Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,645 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Seeyond increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock remained flat at $$25.75 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

