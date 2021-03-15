Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 2,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

