Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.04. The stock had a trading volume of 438,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $774.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

