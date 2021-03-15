Renaissance Group LLC Has $29.76 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.18. 15,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

