Remme (REM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $150,475.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

