Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.25. 162,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The firm has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.