Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.52. 37,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.