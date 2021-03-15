Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.90. 20,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

