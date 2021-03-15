Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.92 on Monday, hitting $461.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

