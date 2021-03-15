Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.48. 9,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,310. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.