Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,242. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day moving average of $308.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.