Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 49,172 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the quarter. State Auto Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $492,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STFC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,683. The firm has a market cap of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

