Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

