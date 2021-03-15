Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $940,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,418.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 389,611 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $4,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,851,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,905,199 shares of company stock worth $193,192,555 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

