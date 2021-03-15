Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,624 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $266.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.08 and a 200 day moving average of $266.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

