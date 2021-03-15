RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $219.17 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00241812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

