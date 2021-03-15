Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.15

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308.15 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 26967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £751.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

