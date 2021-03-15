Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,806. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.