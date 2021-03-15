Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) recently:

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

1/14/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.09. 43,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.71 million and a PE ratio of -117.55. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.39.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

