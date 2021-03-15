Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.19.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The firm has a market cap of C$494.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.