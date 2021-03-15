Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $290.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.71.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $244.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.