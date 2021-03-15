Raymond James Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.