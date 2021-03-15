Raymond James Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Chubb stock opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

