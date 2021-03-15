RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: RAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €625.00 ($735.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €483.00 ($568.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €620.00 ($729.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €678.00 ($797.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €779.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €708.27. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

