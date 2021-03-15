R. Odell Michael Sells 5,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $90.41. 18,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

