QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

