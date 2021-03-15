QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTS. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

QTS opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -165.94 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

