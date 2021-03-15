Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QK opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

