Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Perion Network Ltd. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.