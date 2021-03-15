Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.28.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,453.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,352.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.