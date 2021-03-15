Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.01

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

