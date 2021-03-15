PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. 20,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,604. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

