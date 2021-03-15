Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 747 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $195.81 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

